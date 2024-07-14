Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 33,030 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,013 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 33,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

