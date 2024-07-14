Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

UI stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $189.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

