Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

