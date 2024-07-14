PFG Advisors Acquires 139 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,446,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

