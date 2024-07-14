PFG Advisors Acquires 173 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $146.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

