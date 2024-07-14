PFG Advisors Acquires 251 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

