PFG Advisors Acquires 528 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

