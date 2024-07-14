PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 141,709.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 615,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after buying an additional 615,018 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,257,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 254,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $32.25 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

