PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.