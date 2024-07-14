PFG Advisors Buys 82 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

