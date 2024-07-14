PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

