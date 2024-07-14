PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.