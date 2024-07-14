PFG Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833,321 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,299,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,039,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.