PFG Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $345.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

