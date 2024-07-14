PFG Advisors Has $669,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI
United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %
URI opened at $679.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.