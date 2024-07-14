PFG Advisors Has $669,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

URI opened at $679.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

