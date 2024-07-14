PFG Advisors Has $880,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $261.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.61. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

