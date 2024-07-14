PFG Advisors Has $994,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IAK opened at $115.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $643.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

