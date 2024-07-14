PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,932.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $65.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

