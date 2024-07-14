PFG Advisors Purchases 3,585 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.