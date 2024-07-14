PFG Advisors Purchases 3,618 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.