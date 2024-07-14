PFG Advisors Purchases 387 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSX alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.