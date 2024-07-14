PFG Advisors Purchases 754 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $86.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.