PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

