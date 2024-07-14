PFG Advisors Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

