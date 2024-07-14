PFG Advisors Sells 4,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 224,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

