PFG Advisors Sells 826 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.37 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

