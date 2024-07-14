Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 592970625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PREM

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £29.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.