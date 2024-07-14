Presearch Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $164,194.77 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum's ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer."

