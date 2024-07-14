Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.13 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $2,011,896. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

