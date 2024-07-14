Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.40

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $252.78 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.26 or 0.05336464 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00043410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002019 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,232,072 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

