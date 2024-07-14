Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 6,009 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $108.51 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

