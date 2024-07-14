Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Premier alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Premier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Premier by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.