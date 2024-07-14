Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,346 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

