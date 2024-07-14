Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,846 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Chegg worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $2.98 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

