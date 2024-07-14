Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 59.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 138,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

