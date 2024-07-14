Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 333.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

