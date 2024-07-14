Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Carter’s by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 626,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of CRI opened at $61.80 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

