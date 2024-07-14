Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 452.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ADT by 1,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

