Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

