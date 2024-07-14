Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.12 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

