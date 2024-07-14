Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.17 Million in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

