Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $113.87 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.