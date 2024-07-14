Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Post were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Post alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Post by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

View Our Latest Report on POST

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.