Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 18,092 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 141,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

