Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,824 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

