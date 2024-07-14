Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

