Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 10,683 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 177,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWXT stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

