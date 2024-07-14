Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,921 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,773 shares of company stock worth $927,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

