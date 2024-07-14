Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lennox International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lennox International by 21.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.00.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LII opened at $557.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.42. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $328.94 and a one year high of $572.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

