Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,727 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,553,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $22.60 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
